In Lok Sabha, PM shares lighter moments with opposition leaders

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi walked up to the opposition leaders and interacted with them for several minutes in Lok Sabha on Thursday.As soon as the House was adjourned for the day after tabling of the copy of the President's address, Modi walked up to TMC leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay and spoke with him for a few minutes along with Bhartruhari Mahtab of BJD.Later he went to Congress leader in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and was seen sharing lighter moments with him.The BJP has been at loggerheads with both the Congress and the Trianmool Congress over a slew of issues. Leaders from both sides of the aisle have been attacking each other in the House and outside.The prime minister also interacted with members from his own party, as well as allies.