In mid-level reshuffle, govt appoints 30 joint secretaries

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) The Centre Tuesday effected a mid-level reshuffle in the bureaucracy by appointing 30 joint secretaries in various ministries and departments including defence, economic affairs and cabinet secretariat.The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued the orders for the new appointments.While 1996-batch Himachal Pradesh cadre IPS officer Satwant Atwal Trivedi has been appointed as a joint secretary in the NATGRID (national intelligence grid), 1992-batch Odisha cadre IAS officer Chandra Shekhar Kumar has been appointed in the Cabinet Secretariat.Trivedi is currently serving as Inspector General (intelligence) at the Border Security Force (BSF) headquarters here.1999-batch Kerala cadre officer Ashok Kumar Singh has been appointed in the defence ministry, while 1992-batch IAS officer of Rajasthan cadre, Rajat Kumar Mishra, has been appointed in the department of economic affairs under the finance ministry.1989-batch Indian Revenue Service (Income Tax) officer Rekha Shukla has been appointed in the department of health of family welfare. The officer is at present posted as the Principal Commissioner of I-T in Karnal, Haryana.