In Modi-Yogi rule, police as well as common man under terror: Rahul

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) Describing the killing of a policeman by a mob in Bulandshahr as "shameful", Congress president Rahul Gandhi wondered if police was being treated in such a manner in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's rule, then how terrorised the common man would be feeling."Police official Subodh Singh's killing by a frenzied mob is painful and shameful," Gandhi tweeted in Hindi on Tuesday night."If in Modi-Yogi rule police is in such a condition, then how much terror the common man would be feeling," he said.A mob of some 400 people, including right-wing activists, fought pitched battles with police on Monday in Siana area of Bulandshahr district, apparently after right-wing activists were angered by the discovery of cow carcasses strewn in a nearby jungle.They set fire to dozens of vehicles, hurled stones and also fired shots at police who retaliated with gunfire. In the violence, Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh, the station house officer of Siana, and 20-year-old Sumit Kumar were killed. Earlier on Tuesday, the Congress attacked Modi over the Bulandshahr violence, asking if "this was the change" he had promised the country.The party demanded an inquiry into the incident under the supervision of a sitting high court judge.