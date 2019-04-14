In my mind, 'Avengers: Endgame' is only the beginning: Jeremy Renner

By Bedika Seoul, Apr 14 (PTI) "Avengers: Endgame" is being touted as the culmination of the decade-long journey of the A-6, but for Jeremy Renner, the film is just a beginning in the content-rich Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Renner, whose version of superhero Hawkeye is getting a stand-alone mini-series at Disney's soon-to-be launched streaming service, did not divulge much details on the project, but is confident that the MCU will continue to grow."Do things continue on? 'Endgame' is only a beginning in my mind," Renner said when asked about his show and his future in MCU. "As far as the richness created in the comics is concerned, it is up to Kevin Feige, Disney and Marvel and anybody else who wants to continue the storytelling but the world is there and it is rich for telling. But what happens is out of my pay grade. I would always be willing to be a part of any sort of storytelling that continues onbecause look we are talking about 21 movies turning into one" he said in a group interview here.The actor recently posted a picture of the original six Avengers-- Iron Man, Captain America, Hulk, Thor, Black Widow and Hawkeye -- on Instagram. He said the friendship that he shares with his co-stars transcends the films."For us, the original six Avengers... They are on my daughter's pyjamas... It means our decade spent of shared time. We got the tattoo to represent that. Not that the friendships I have made outside of them are any less important. It is just the length of time... It started with Downey (Robert Downey Jr) with Iron Man and then the world grew into Captain America, Hulk, Hawkeye, The Widow" he added.Hawkeye was not in "Infinity War" but he is back to avenge the superheroes who did not survive the finger snap by supervillain Thanos that wiped off half of the population of the universe. Renner said he completely trusted his directors Anthony and Joe Russo and Feige as storytellers so all he had to do during this break was "stretch"."You feel like you're always around, you're always in it. Storytellers know more about the universe. I didn't know I was not in 'Infinity War' until they mentioned it. I just trust what they do," the actor said.Describing MCU as a big engine, Renner said he believed in the directors' vision and did his part to the best of his ability."It's like an engine that moves a car. Every part of that engine needs to operate properly, otherwise, it does not move. So everybody is like a cog in the wheel. Everybody has to do their part and do it to the best of their ability and that's like anything."I'm a spark plug, or whatever it might be. I do it to the best of my ability. And that's what I got to do. And trust the Russo brothers who are tremendous storytellers. They can grab the scope of 21 films and make it into one essentially. And Kevin Feige, who's been running this universe for so long, I just trust them. And all I got to do isjust stretch," he said. Renner was in South Korea to promote "Endgame" with co-actors Downey Jr, Brie Larson, Russo brothers, Feige and executive producer Trinh Tran. "Avengers: Endgame" releases in India on April 26 in Hindi, English, Telugu and Tamil. The film also features Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Bradley Cooper, Tessa Thompson and Josh Brolin. PTI BK SHD SHDSHD