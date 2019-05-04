In Rajasthan, woman among two convicted in rape, abduction case

Kota (Rajasthan), May 4 (PTI) A court here convicted two persons, including a woman, in the abduction and rape case of a 13-year-old girl.While the court sentenced Jhalawar's Chitawa village resident Inderraj Gujjar (25) to life imprisonment till the remainder of his natural life, Seema Saina (27), a resident of Salora village in Jhalawar, was given 10-year rigorous imprisonment.In the order that was delivered on Friday, the man and the woman were also told to pay a fine of Rs 95,000 and 50,000, respectively.The convicts had abducted the minor from Kanwas in Kota district in May 2015. The police had rescued her after two months from Jhalawar district. PTI CORR RDK SOMSOM