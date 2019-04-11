In 'report card' on BJP MP Harsh Vardhan, AAP slams him over pollution, sealing, statehood

New Delhi, Apr 11 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party Thursday came out with a "report card" on the work of Chandni Chowk MP Harsh Vardhan and slammed the senior BJP leader over several issues including on statehood, sealing drive and the problem of pollution in the city.The "report card" has been brought out by the AAP as part of a campaign under which it is releasing such compilation on each MP who was elected from the national capital in 2014.Senior AAP leader Gopal Rai said the first promise made by Harsh Vardhan in 2014 was asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi to grant full statehood to Delhi, but it was not fulfilled.Rai also said the Union environment minister has been blaming the AAP for not being able to tackle the problem of pollution in Delhi. "But the fact remains that the steps taken by us (Delhi government) cannot be compared with any other state. We launched odd-even scheme and a comprehensive plan to tackle pollution," Rai said.Rai said the traders in Chandni Chowk are "very angry" with Harsh Vardhan as he "did nothing" to stop the sealing drive.The BJP MP responded to the charges through a series of tweets.He said it was because of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal that Delhi could not be granted full statehood because he "insulted" India by protesting ahead of the Republic Day when many foreign dignitaries were in the country.He also accused Kejriwal of stalling the metro phase-4 project. "I have done historic work in Chandni Chowk in the last four years," Harsh Vardhan said. "In the environment sector, Modi got Champions of the Earth award. We went out of the way to help the Delhi government but what all they did was politics," he alleged.On Wednesday, the AAP had come out with a similar "report card" on Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari. PTI UZM UZM TIRTIR