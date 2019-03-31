In seventh heaven: BJP feels 'lucky' about UP poll schedule

By Arunav Sinha(Eds: Correcting typos) /R Lucknow, Mar 31 (PTI) The Bharatiya Janata Party feels that the seven-phase Lok Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh would be lucky for them as the number seven has a "special significance" in the Hindu religion. The party also thinks that the poll schedule in the state would help them as it is almost similar to the 2014 Lok Sabha and 2017 assembly elections, with the election starting from western UP and eventually ending in the east, which includes Varanasi. State BJP media coordinator Rakesh Tripathi drew an analogy to underline that the number seven suits the saffron party. "In Hindu religion, the number seven has a special significance. The sunlight can be dispersed into seven-colour spectrum. There are seven basic nodes in music and people take seven 'pheres' (rounds) during marriage," Tripathi told PTI. The Election Commission of India has announced a seven-phase Lok Sabha election and the state will figure in each of the phases, starting on April 11 and ending on May 19. "These seven phases will be 'shubh' (lucky) for the the BJP. The results, too, would be 'shubh' (favourable) for the party. This logic applies on those who believe in 'shubh' and 'ashubh' (auspicious and inauspicious)," Tripathi said. The BJP leader said if the 2014 Lok Sabha and 2017 assembly elections were considered, then the poll process moved from western part of the state to the eastern part and, in both the polls, the party came out with flying colours. In 2014 parliamentary election, the western part of the state went to polls on April 10, while the last phase of polling was held on May 12, in which 18 constituencies, including the prestigious Varanasi seat, went to polls. "This time, too, the party will improve its tally in the Lok Sabha from the state," Tripathi said. The Congress, however, rubbished the claims. "Irrespective of the fact that the election schedule move from east to west or vice versa, people are looking for a change, as they know that the poll promises made to them in 2014 have not been fulfilled. They are now looking towards the Congress," party spokesperson Ashok Singh said. In the 2014 election, the BJP had won 71 seats in the state and secured 42.63 per cent of the votes, while ally Apna Dal bagged two seats. The Samajwadi Party won five seats with a vote share of 22.35 per cent. The BSP did not win any seat while securing 19.77 per cent of the votes. The Congress registered wins on two seats, bagging 7.53 per cent of the votes. PTI NAV SMIHMB