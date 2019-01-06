In talks with all parties, will go with like-minded ones: Apna Dal on alliance

Lucknow, Jan 6 (PTI) The Apna Dal is in talks with the opposition parties as well as the BJP in Uttar Pradesh for tie-up in the upcoming national polls and will forge alliance with the like-minded ones, its chief Krishna Patel said Sunday.Talking to reporters, Patel said that her party is discussing alliance plans with the Samajwadi Party, the BSP and the Congress, apart from the BJP."We will go with like-minded parties, the political parties, which agree with our polices and ideology. At present, we are in talks with senior leaders of different political parties including the SP, BSP, Congress and BJP," Patel said.On reports of rift between the BJP and Anupriya Patel's Apna Dal (Sonelal) and Om Prakash Rajbhar's Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, she said, "I do not want to comment on it. But, as far as OP Rajbhar is concerned, he was once associated with Apna Dal and headed the youth wing of the party."Patel also praised UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and said, "The work done by Yogi Adityanath in the nearly two years of the government has been very good."Asked if her party's tying up with the BJP will create problems with Apna Dal (Sonelal), Patel said, "We will discuss this, when it actually happens."The Apna Dal (Sonelal) is a breakaway of the Apna Dal, which was founded in 1995 by Krishna Patel's husband Sone Lal Patel. The Apna Dal (Sonelal) was founded by Jawahar Lal Patel, who was also founding member of the Apna Dal.In October 2014, fissures within the Apna Dal became public for the first time, as the party's then national general secretary Anupriya Patel was removed from her post.Meanwhile, senior Apna Dal leader Pallavi Patel said "as of now, the party is keeping all its options open". PTI NAV SOMSOM