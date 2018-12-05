In UP's Ballia, woman kills children, sets herself on fire after fight with husband

Ballia (UP), Dec 5 (PTI) A 26-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by setting herself on fire along with her two children in Koth village, police said Wednesday.The incident happened in Sikandarpur area of UP's Ballia.Kamroon Khatoon poured kerosene on herself and her two children -- Shamim (2) and Jainish (4) -- Tuesday afternoon following an argument with her husband, they said.Then she immolated herself along with her children, officials said, adding that all three died on the spot.Police said they are probing the matter. PTI CORR ABN SOMSOM