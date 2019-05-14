In video message, Priyanka urges voters in HP to support Cong's Mandi candidate

Shimla, May 14 (PTI) Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who failed to attend a rally here due to adverse weather conditions, Tuesday sent a video clip urging voters to extend their support to party's Mandi candidate Aashray Sharma. In the 55-second-long video clip, she appealed to the people to vote for the Congress if they wish to see development in their constituency. Priyanka was scheduled to address a rally in Sundernagar in support of Aashray Sharma. He is pitted against sitting BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma. Aashray Sharma is the grandson of former Union minister Sukh Ram. Aashray's father Anil Sharma has recently resigned from the state cabinet. All the four Lok Sahba seats in Himachal Pradesh will go to polls on May 19. Anil Sharma, along with his son Ashray and father Sukh Ram, had switched over to the Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of the 2017 assembly polls. He won the Mandi Vidhan Sabha seat and became power minister in the BJP government. In Priyanka's absence, former chief minister Virbhadra Singh, former Union cabinet minister Anand Sharma, HP Congress in-charge Rajni Patil, CLP leader Mukesh Agnihotri and former Union telecom minister Sukh Ram addressed a rally. All the Congress leaders targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur in their speeches. Interestingly, Aashray Sharma did not attend the rally. PTI DJI CORR SNESNE