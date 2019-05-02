In viral video, woman confronted at Gurgaon mall for 'short dress' comment

Gurgaon, May 1 (PTI) A group of young women called out a middle-aged woman at an upscale mall in Gurgaon after she allegedly commented on one of their clothes, saying those wearing short dresses should be raped.The incident, a video of which has gone viral, happened at the well-known Nukkad Wala restaurant at the mall in Sohna, following which the group of six confronted the woman.The issue, led to a shopping centre at the same mall, soon turned into a major brawl as the woman refused to apologise for her comments with many others stepping in, lamenting her remarks."We had just ordered food and were waiting at the sitting area, when a lady in mid-fifties indecently signalled me to join her table. When I went, she pointed at my short skirt and gave me a lecture that she was uncomfortable with my legs. I immediately objected to her comment but she was unstoppable," the young woman said.She said there were a few men and a family having lunch at the other tables and they too were surprised when they overheard the conversation."Further, she went to the table where the men were sitting and said that due to dresses like this, rape cases take place in the country. Then she told them, if you see girls wearing short dresses, you should rape them instantly," she said."The remark was highly objectionable and shocking. Hence, our entire group supported me and demanded public apology from her. She refused to apologise and also threatened to call police," she added. PTI CORR SOMSOM