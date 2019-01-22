Inaugural of National War Memorial to be delayed by a month due to pending work: official

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) The inauguration of National War Memorial has been delayed owing to some pending work, a defence ministry official said on Tuesday, thus ruling out the possibility of throwing it open before the Republic Day.The initial plan was to inaugurate the National War Memorial on January 25 and hold the wreath-laying ceremony there instead of Amar Jawan Jyoti on the Republic Day. But now the Republic Day wreath laying ceremony would take place at Amar Jawan Jyoti, sources said. The Memorial was to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 25, they said.However, due to some pending work it has been postponed and it is likely to be completed in a month, the official said.Construction of National War Memorial was a promise made by the BJP during the 2014 polls to honour soldiers who laid down their lives in wars and military operations since India's independence.It is being built at the India Gate C-hexagon with four landscaped concentric circle, including Amar Chakra (Circle of Immortality), Veer Chakra (Circle of Bravery), Tyag Chakra (Circle of Sacrifice) and Rakshak Chakra (Circle of Protection). The Memorial complex will include a central obelisk, an eternal flame, murals, graphic panels, inscription of names of martyrs, busts of winners of Param Veer Chakra among other features. PTI PR RT