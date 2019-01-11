Incedo Expands Executive Leadership Team to Accelerate Incedo's Growth Momentum

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) GURGAON, India, January 11, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Incedo, a Bay area headquartered technology solutions firm specializing in digital, data and analytics announced the appointment of Vikram Chandna, President and Head of Financial Services business and Vishal Gauri, President and Chief Strategy Officer. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/515715/Incedo_Logo.jpg )"I am thrilled to welcome Vikram and Vishal to Incedo," said Nitin Seth, CEO of Incedo. He further added, "2018 was an exceptional year for Incedo as we took significant and decisive steps towards transforming Incedo into a world-class technology firm, which is able to deliver transformational impact for our clients resulting from the unprecedented velocity of technology change. Both Vikram and Vishal will work closely with me to accelerate our continued growth and bring distinctive value to our clients." Chandna comes with 21 years of experience in IT Services. In his earlier role, he was the Vice President & Vertical Head of banking, financial services and insurance business in Latin America, Wipro and was also responsible for one of their top clients Citigroup globally. His experience spans enterprise sales and product management with a deep understanding of IT Services including digital, artificial intelligence and cloud infrastructure services."Incedo represents a tremendous opportunity to build upon a solid foundation of data-driven solutions and value that the company is already delivering to a marquee list of clients in Financial Services. The work being done in the area of payments is particularly outstanding," said Chandna. "I look forward to leading Incedo's transformation and growth charter in the Financial Services."Gauri is a prolific innovator and accomplished leader, with a track record of building successful businesses. In his earlier roles he has been President at Nagarro, a firm focused on driving technology-led business breakthroughs, and has co-founded IvyCap Ventures, a Venture Capital firm guided by an entrepreneur-centric investment approach, which is today India's largest domestically raised VC fund."Incedo is at an inflection point in its growth trajectory, and is poised to take leadership in the digital transformation landscape," said Vishal Gauri. "I am excited to guide the company through its next phase of growth, and combine our relentless focus on customer success with best of breed technologies and solutions."About Incedo Incedo is a technology solutions provider specializing in Digital, Data and Analytics. Incedo has deep-rooted industry expertise in financial services, life sciences and communication engineering.Headquartered in the Bay Area, Incedo has offices across North America and India.For more information, please visit:http://www.incedoinc.com. Source: Incedo Technology Solutions Limited PWRPWR