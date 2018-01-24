Incedo sets up cybersecurity centre in Pune,to hire 100 people

New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) US-based IT services and consulting firm Incedo today said it has set up a cyber security centre of excellence (CoE) in Pune and will hire 100 people this year for the centre.

Set up in partnership with security and compliance solutions provider Tripwire, the centre will focus on end-to- end product research and development.

"The cyber security practice at Incedo is set to grow exponentially and we are committed to investing heavily towards building our engineering expertise to serve a rapidly evolving, critical sector," Incedo Senior Vice President and Head of Communication Engineering Anupam Wahi told PTI.

He added that the companys engineers in Pune will work closely with Tripwire product specialists in Portland, Oregon to enhance Tripwires R&D capabilities and accelerate product development velocity.

Incedo already has a partnership with Tripwires parent company, Belden Inc and its brands, including GarrettCom, Tofino Security and Hirschmann.

Wahi said the centre in the first year will have about 100 people and will be gradually ramped up to 300 people in the next 2-3 years.

About USD 2 million has been spent on setting up the infrastructure for the centre, he added.

It will also focus on building analytics across various Tripwire offerings and simplifying customer experiences, allowing them to secure their critical on-premise and cloud systems.

"As the intensity of data breaches continue to grow, cybersecurity is becoming a part of every organizations risk agenda and the need for accelerated innovation and expanded engineering capabilities could not get more significant," Dhrupad Trivedi, Executive Vice President at Belden and President at Tripwire, said. PTI SR ADI MKJ