Incessant rain triggers flood-like situation in parts of Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Jul 29 (PTI) Incessant rain triggered a flood-like situation in some parts of Odisha on Monday, with the meteorological department issuing a 'red warning' for some districts as it forecast heavy downpour in those areas for the next one week.As heavy rain battered the state, swelling rivers and water bodies, fear of flood loomed large in districts such as Malkangiri, Rayagada and Nabarangpur.Large swathes of land were submerged in rain water and road links snapped in these districts, officials said.In Malkangiri district, road communication has been severely affected as several bridges in low-lying areas of Poteru, Kankoraokonda, Kanyashram, MV-90 and Korkunda got inundated, they said.With the district receiving 120 mm rains since Sunday, road links between Malkangiri and Kalimela, Kalimela and Padia and Malkangiri and Motu was cut off following submergence of bridges and roads, officials said.Malkangiri District Collector Manish Agarwal said arrangements have been made to transfer people from vulnerable areas to safe places."We are fully prepared to deal with any situation arising out of incessant rains," he said.Water levels in rivers, including Sileru, Saberi and Saptadhara in Malkangiri district, were also rising. Koraput and Nabarangpur districts received 130 mm and 170 mm rains respectively since Sunday, officials said.The Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar issued a 'red warning' for Koraput, Malkangiri and Nabarangpur districts and forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in some places in these districts till Tuesday.Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely to occur in Kalahandi, Nuapada, Bargarh, Sonepur, Bolangir and Kandhamal districts, it said adding rainfall of varied intensity will lash the state for one week.A weather department official said rainfall is likely to intensify from August 1 as a low-pressure may be formed in the region in a couple of days.The weatherman has also advised fishermen not to venture into sea for the next two days. PTI COR SKN RG NSDNSD