Incorrect to call Delhi national crime capital: Police on Delhi govt resolution

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) The Delhi Police on Monday said the number of heinous crimes in the national capital has declined this year from last year and it was incorrect to call the city the "crime capital".The reaction came hours after the Delhi Assembly adopted a government resolution claiming that the city has become the "national crime capital".When asked if this was the first time the Delhi Police was responding to a resolution passed in the Delhi Assembly, an officer in the force said, "We have the right to give our version. Whenever questions are raised on the Delhi Police, be it in the Vidhan Sabha or anywhere else, we respond to them. This is not the first time that we are responding."The resolution stated that according to the National Crime Records Bureau, the National Capital Territory of Delhi has acquired and has been consistently maintaining the dubious distinction of being the "national crime capital"."The NCT of Delhi has become totally unsafe for its inhabitants, particularly women, children and elderly, in the wake of ghastly crimes such as rapes, kidnapping and murders becoming order of the day," the resolution stated.However, the Delhi Police said it is incorrect to state that the NCT of Delhi is the national crime capital as the heinous crime registered here has declined from 2016 to 2017 by 20.76 per cent, and from 2017 to 2018 there is a further decline by 11.46 per cent."Dacoities are down by 38.24 per cent and robberies by 20.07 per cent. Snatching incidents have also dropped by 21.56 per cent," it said."Similarly, there is decline in crime in other major heads like burglary. Crimes against women have decreased by 0.16 per cent," the police said.All important cases are investigated promptly and the success in detection of heinous cases is 88.42 per cent, in dacoity 100 per cent and robbery 85.04 per cent, the police said, adding detection in rape cases is 91.11 per cent and kidnapping for ransom is 100 per cent."It is incorrect to say that Delhi is unsafe for its inhabitants, particularly women, children and senior citizens. Delhi Police is most sensitive towards such citizens and we take special care while dealing with such matters," they said.Delhi Police holds regular self-defence camps to instill a sense of confidence in women and also holds sensitisation camps for school-going children, the police said."This year alone, 1,279 such camps have been held till October and around 2.5 lakh girls have been trained in self-defence."As far as security of senior citizens is concerned, our beat staff regularly visits senior citizens, and this year alone around 4.75 lakh visits have been made by our beat staff. Heinous crime against senior citizens has declined by 44.95 per cent," they said.The government resolution also demanded necessary steps be initiated by the Government of India to devolve certain powers to the elected government of the city so that it is in a position to have control over Delhi Police in implementing its decisions.These include the decision to invoke Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) from time to time for smooth running of civic services in public interest and in promotion of public order and for providing for security of its functionaries in discharge of their duties, the resolution said.In response, the Delhi Police said it is incorrect to say that it does not support the Delhi government on ESMA implementation, as whenever any such report is received, necessary legal action is taken.The resolution said the chief minister and ministers "can be attacked" in their own office and at the public events hosted by the elected government and that those being the attacks have the audacity to file complaint against the CM and pressure the Delhi Police to register FIR.The Delhi Police said, "As regards the alleged incident of attack on the CM, prompt legal action was taken by police and further probe into the case is being conducted professionally and expeditiously according to law.""For a thorough probe, all cases related to the Signature bridge ruckus are being investigated by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police," it said.Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain slammed the Delhi Police for "failing" to control crime in the national capital, and demanded that the force be brought under the control of the city government.The Delhi government and the Delhi Police have been at loggerheads ever since the AAP came to power in 2015. PTI SLB BUN NSD