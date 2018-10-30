INCX - Proud Recipient of FINEXT Award

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) HYDERABAD, India, October 30, 2018/PRNewswire/ --InternationalCryptoX PTE Ltd, INCX, a state-of-the-art next gen crypto trading platform set to go LIVE during last week of November. INCX is proud and happy to announce that Sanjoy Gaddipati, Founder, CEO, and Managing Director is a recipient of this year's Excellence in FINEXT Award at the Finextcon conference held at Las Vegas, USA on 25th & 26th October. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/715315/INCX_Logo.jpg )The Finextcon 2018 awards recognize the innovative, creative and successful projects in financial technology from around the world. The awards celebrate the success stories of the companies in the financial markets.FINEXT Tech conference awards committee finalizes the list of awardees after rating them on the following parameters:Impact on the finance industryIntegration of technology and financeSpirit of innovationFor financial and technical institutions, winning a FINEXT Award proves the value of their technology investments and showcases their skills, commitment, creativity, and execution. The FinTech awards series attracts major players and specialists in the sector, with attendees from top-notch financial institutions.It is a proud moment for the INCX team that Sanjoy Gaddipati is the recipient of the year's Excellence in FINEXT Tech Award 2018.International Crypto Exchange (INCX) is all set to open its crypto currency exchange to the global community soon. The INCX platform is uniquely poised with the cutting-edge technology platform features:Secure Development Lifecycle (SDL)Efficient matching algorithm for trading2.4 Million Transactions per Second (TPS) per crypto pair (100+ million TPS overall)Average latency of 0.4 Microseconds per orderINCX platform will create a big impact on the finance industry with an integration of latest innovative technology. With a unique blend of the cutting-edge technology and the latest innovations, it has bagged the prestigious FINEXT award of the year.To learn more about the INCX platform and how it is poised to bring revolution in the crypto world, check out the website:https://internationalcryptox.ioTo learn more about the company vision, the solution, and the compliance policy etc, check out the white paper:https://internationalcryptox.io/assets/pdfs/incx-wp.pdfAbout INCXA world class ultra-scalable crypto currency trading platform, INCX is poised to be the world's fastest crypto exchange with simple, compliant and highly secure features. It would offer other unique features and would be Asia's first FIAT Crypto bridge. INCX has offices in India, USA, Singapore, Zug and recently opened its office at Malta.Source: InternationalCryptoX PTE Ltd PWRPWR