Indeed a budget for the people, of the people: Prabhu

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu Friday hailed the Budget for 2019-20, saying it has focused on people, progress and prosperity. "Indeed a budget for the people, of the people!. Focusing on three main components of our glorious nation - people, progress and prosperity. This budget will move us towards #NewIndia by 2022," Prabhu said in a series of tweets. He said this Budget has shown the government's commitment and dedication in ensuring that welfare reaches every home, section of society, and industry. "Youths are the strength of India!. Our government aims to harness their potential through #SkillIndia Training over 1 crore youth and helping them earn a livelihood," Prabhu added. However, there was no major announcement to boost the country's exports. Making a big populist push in its final Budget before elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government Friday exempted people with an earning of up to Rs 5 lakh from payment of income tax, announced an annual cash dole-out of Rs 6,000 to small farmers and provided a monthly pension of Rs 3,000 to workers in the unorganised sector. PTI RR HRS