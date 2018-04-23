Indeed inks pact with TASK to support skill development in Telangana

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) Global job site Indeed today announced its collaboration with the Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK) to support skill development of the youth in Telangana and improve employability in the state.

TASK was established by the government of Telangana to enable a platform between government, academia and industry to enhance the employability of youth in the state.

TASK imparts soft skills, organisational skills and technical training to participants by giving them access to industry relevant modules in order to improve their employability.

Through this memorandum of understanding (MoU), Indeed will offer TASK registered students the chance to attend educational lectures and career development workshops, as well as internship opportunities, a company release said.

This will help create greater awareness to the scope for employment and also offer the chance to undergo practical training in technology field.

"As Hyderabad is one of the leading hubs for tech talent in the country, it is important that the talent emerging from the region has the requisite skills that the industry demands, in order to meet the growing need for a skilled workforce," Indeed Senior Vice President ? Engineering, Douglas Gray, said.

Indeed will also be assisting TASK with donating laptops to impart training to its registered students, the release said.

"TASK and Indeed will work together towards creating a professionally-equipped workforce in the near future," said Sujiv Nair Chief Executive Officer TASK. PTI DRR ANS