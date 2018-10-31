Indegene Gets Listed as 100 Best Companies for Women in 2018 BCWI Study

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BENGALURU, October 31, 2018/PRNewswire/ --In an effort to recognize the contributions of Indegene toward building sustainable careers for women, AVTAR Group & Working Mother Media has listed Indegene as part of the 2018 - 100 Best Companies for Women in India (BCWI). Currently, in its third edition, the BCWI study aims to recognize and bring into focus the sustained initiatives undertaken by companies to increase women's workforce participation. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/776859/Indegene_Logo.jpg ) "It is a matter of immense pride for us to be in the Top 100 Working Mother and Avatar BCWI 2018 listing. We are humbled and attribute this to our inclusive, non-discriminatory, employee-oriented practices that have enabled, encouraged, and empowered our women colleagues work in a progressive environment to reach their potential," said Ms. Bina Patil, Vice president HR, Indegene. Dr. Saundarya Rajesh, Founder, President, AVTAR Group stated, "Over the past 3 editions of the Best Companies for Women in India initiative (BCWI) - 2016, 2017, and 2018, BCWI has given the much-needed momentum to corporate India's conviction in gender inclusion. The 2018 BCWI data tells us just that - invest in women, they will leave you less. But, as we collectively move towards the elusive goal of gender balance, there is room to do more, add more. Women hiring has seen a dip between 2017 and 2018; at mid-management levels, men continue to be more likely to be promoted. Consistent focus to ensure osmotic reach of the inclusion intent is the way to go." Indegene is renowned for pioneering initiatives that help women build a successful career and commits to provide a congenial environment that nurtures and empowers women, forming 45% of its workforce to craft a fulfilling career. The innovative policies at Indegene empower women employees to breakthrough societal and personal barriers. Career opportunities are provided to women based on meritocracy and capabilities. Women are groomed to take up leadership positions through focused trainings and mentoring initiatives. Recognizing the power of affinity groups, women are encouraged to collaborate through 'Diva' and gain smart and self-management skills. Indegene provides maternity benefits in compliance with the Maternity Act and also extends the exact benefits to commissioning and adopting mothers as well. A variety of awareness campaigns and trainings advocate safety in the work place. In addition to the establishment of the Internal Committee to address any complaints with regard to sexual harassment, the focus is to build a culture that encourages high performance and is harassment free. All in all, Indegene has been a partner helping women successfully accomplish personal and professional milestones. About Indegene: Indegene is a leading integrated scientific partner to global pharmaceutical and life sciences companies delivering a spectrum of marketing, medical, training, and research and analytics services. We are pioneering the next generation of healthcare solutions that is focused on helping payers, providers, and life sciences to address complex challenges by seamlessly integrating analytics, technology, operations, and medical expertise. We help clients drive revenue and productivity by making giant leaps in digital transformation, customer engagement, health reform, healthcare cost reduction, and business outcomes. We are a global team of over 1800 employees spread across the globe. Our objective is to deliver real outcomes that are measurable, impactful, and sustainable. Source: Indegene Private Limited PWRPWR