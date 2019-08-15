Independence Day celebrated at Police Headquarters

New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik on Thursday hoisted the Tricolour at Police Headquarters lawns in Central Delhi near ITO and celebrated the Independence Day along with police personnel and their family members.After unfurling the national flag, he extended the Independence Day greetings to the police personnel and their families. He also greeted them on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, which coincided with the I-Day celebrations this year. An official statement said the police commissioner commended the staff for making "fool-proof" security arrangements for the event in the national capital. Patnaik lauded the alertness of policemen "who remained vigilant on their respective duty points, despite heavy rains", the statement added.He also appreciated the efforts of field formations of the police force in regulating the traffic and maintaining law and order in the capital, which is the centre of attraction not only in the country, but across the world, the statement added.PTI NIT NIT RAXRAX