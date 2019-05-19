Independent candidate in north Kerala attacked, injured

Thalassery, May 18 (PTI) An independent candidate contesting for Vatakara Lok Sabha constituency in northern Kerala was attacked with a sharp object and injured Saturday evening, police said.C O T Naseer, a former municipal councillor, was attacked by unidentified people around 7.30 pm and has been admitted to a private hospital in Kozhikode with injuries."He has been taken to a private hospital at Kozhikode. An investigation is on. We are yet to identify the culprits," the investigating officer told PTI.Naseer, a former municipal councillor, had left the Communist Party of India (Marxist) after differences with the party leadership.The Congress blamed the Left party for the attack."We condemn the attack on Naseer. This proves that the CPI(M) was not ready to shed it policy of violent politics. They are following the Stalinist ideology of suppressing opposition voices in any manner they please," opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said in a statement.The Congress has fielded senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan from the constituency and the CPI(M) has fielded strongman and its former Kannur district secretary P Jayarajan. PTI RRT IND ABHABH