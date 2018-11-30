India a land of master artisans, their skills must be preserved: Naqvi

New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) India is a country of master artisans and their skills must be preserved and developed, Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said Friday.Naqvi, while speaking at 'The Luxury Symposium 2018, also said every region and every hand in India has skill and expertise in various sectors. We should ensure that this legacy does not vanish, the minority affairs minister was quoted as saying by a statement from his office.Renowned designers and artisans of national and international level were present at the programme organised by fashion designer Ritu Beri here.Naqvi said there is a need to develop and improve this legacy of master artisans and to provide market and opportunity. For the first time, the Modi government created a separate ministry to strengthen the campaign of skill development, he said.Naqvi said that the Ministry of Minority Affairs is also working with commitment to protect and improve the heritage of master artisans and craftsmen through various job-oriented skill development programmes.More than 7 lakh people have been provided employment and employment opportunities through job-oriented skill development schemes such as 'Hunar Haat', 'Seekho aur Kamao', and 'Usttad, Garib Nawaz Kaushal Vikas Yojana' in about four years, he said.Naqvi said the ministry's Hunar Haat initiative has become a credible brand for empowerment of artisans and craftsmen across the country. Hunar Haat has proved to be empowerment and employment exchange for master artisans and craftsmen. PTI ASK ANBANB