India Accelerator Invites Applications for Spring 2019 Cohort Programme

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, January 23, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Followed by two successful batches, India Accelerator, the only GAN-partnered accelerator in India, is now inviting applications for its spring cohort programme from across the country Twice each year, India Accelerator invites startups from across India to participate in a 4-month startup acceleration program, offering not only seed funding but also business mentoring, networking support and a coworking space.The accelerator invests INR 20 to 25 lakhs in select startups in return for small equity, with the potential to score follow-on funding after program completion.Providing 'cash, competency, connects' and a hands-on learning experience in both Indian and international markets, the accelerator welcomes good ideas from across sectors and domains, with a slightly preferable inflection toward startups in AI and Machine Learning.Startups wishing to receive acceleration benefits have until 31 January to apply. According to the accelerator's website, applying early may increase chances of selection.India Accelerator helps startups with intense mentoring sessions in product and business development, and networking sessions with angel investors looking to invest in early-stage startups.Selected startups may also expect to interact one-on-one with India Accelerator's global partners through GAN - a global community of accelerators and investors that provides technological, financial and legal support to entrepreneurs.Member of the accelerator's previous cohorts include Kuants, Lawyered, Insurance Samadhaan and Galaxy Card, all of which have gone on to be highly successful in their respective domains.About India AcceleratorIndia Accelerator is the only GAN-partnered accelerator in India focussed on providing 360-degrees cross-functional mentoring to selected startups. It provides a hands-on approach for member startups through knowledge-exchange with global partners by providing them with a panoramic understanding of running a business. India Accelerator provides Cash, Competency and Connects to a highly curated set of deep-tech startup community.Source: India Accelerator PWRPWR