India Accelerator Successfully Concluded Second Demo Day in Association With HDFC Bank

GURGAON, India, November 1, 2018/PRNewswire/ --The only GAN-partnered accelerator in India, India Accelerator, launches five start-ups on the second edition of Demo Day 2018India Accelerator's Demo Day has been the perfect platform for graduated start-ups venturing into the industry. This time it featured start-ups from varied fields such as Lawyered from legal space, Galaxy Card in FinTech, Insurance Samadhaan from Insurance, Kuants from algorithmic trading, and CabBazaar, an aggregator. The event also saw Senpiper Technologies from the AI space. Decubes from the blockchain community, Compport from the HR domain, SkillsKonnect, India's first ML and AI powered digital network of skill aspirants, professionals, business and trade bodies.(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/778435/IA_team.jpg )This was their open chance to pitch and attract the biggest angel investors, technologists, mentors and media houses. The event saw traction from the start-up world, investors and media.Demo Day 2018 welcomed over 70+ investors. Including GrowX Ventures which invests liberally in early-stage start-ups and are industry-agnostic, Lightspeed India Partners which has a global presence and has partnered with over 300 companies since 2007. Eight Roads Venture; SAIF Partners; and Bipin Shah, Co-founder of Titan Capital of Snapdeal were also there.It also witnessed the presence of Rishabh Mehta Co-founder and CEO of Clensta which has been awarded as the Leaders for Tomorrow and SME of the Year by The Economic Times. For the occasion, Aashika Jain, Associate Editor of Entrepreneur India and Digbijoy Shukla, Head of Start-up Ecosystem - AWS were guest of honour.Ashish Bhatia, Founder and CEO said, "We are immensely proud of their journey. With every batch graduating, it takes us forward in our endeavour to create an institution that can play a transformative role in the Indian start-up ecosystem. With equal energy and zeal we are all set for our next batch on board."India Accelerator recognises the importance of building a growth-oriented start-up ecosystem, and through its initiatives such as the IA Programme and co-working space, it aims to help build that for the start-ups here. Ashish Bhatia and Mona Singh, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Accelerator Office of IA respectively, shared their vision of creating an ecosystem that would help other start-ups realize their dreams.About India Accelerator: India Accelerator is a seed-stage accelerator program that helps start-ups grow from GOOD to GREAT. It's a structured program that can bring the building blocks for a start-up under one roof - the much-needed mentorship, the network, the technology, the peripheral services (like legal, financial etc) and last but not the least, the capital. It is the ONLY GAN partnered, mentorship-driven, program in India.