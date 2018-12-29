India among first five nations to submit Sixth National Report: Env Ministry

(Eds: Adding more quotes) New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) India is among the first five nations in the world to have submitted Sixth National Report (NR6) to the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD), Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan said Saturday. He said the country was also the first in Asia and among the biodiversity-rich mega diverse nations to submit the report. It was submitted online Saturday to the CBD Secretariat by Vardhan during the inaugural session of the 13th National Meeting of the State Biodiversity Boards (SBBs) organised by the National Biodiversity Authority (NBA). "While globally, biodiversity is facing increasing pressure on account of habitat fragmentation and destruction, invasive alien species, pollution, climate change and overuse of resources, India is one of the few countries where forest cover is on the rise, with its forests teeming with wildlife. "I am also happy to note that India is on track to achieve biodiversity targets at the national level and it is also contributing significantly towards achievement of the global biodiversity targets," he said. The submission of national reports is a mandatory obligation on parties to international treaties, including the CBD. "As a responsible nation, India has never reneged on its international commitments and has earlier submitted on time five national reports to the CBD. The NR6 provides an update of progress in achievement of 12 National Biodiversity Targets (NBT) developed under the convention process in line with the 20 global Aichi biodiversity targets," he added. The report highlights that while India has exceeded/ overachieved two NBTs, it is on track to achieve eight NBTs and with respect to two remaining NBTs, the country is striving to meet the targets by the stipulated time of 2020. According to the report, India has exceeded the terrestrial component of 17 per cent of Aichi target 11, and 20 per cent of corresponding NBT relating to areas under biodiversity management. "India has been investing a huge amount on biodiversity directly or indirectly through several development schemes of the central and state governments, to the tune of Rs 70,000 crores per annum as against the estimated annual requirement of nearly Rs 1,09,000 crore. "India has nearly two-thirds of the population of wild tigers in the world. Lion population has risen from 177 in 1968 to over 520 in 2015, and elephants from 12,000 in 1970s to 30,000 in 2015," the report said. An official statement said one-horned Indian rhinos which were on the brink of extinction during the early 20th century, now number 2,400. While globally over 0.3 per cent of the total recorded species are critically endangered, in India only 0.08 per cent of the species recorded are in this category, it said. "India is committed to protecting its rich heritage of biodiversity which is so vital to our economic and social development," the statement said. The statement said India has done well on raising awareness about biodiversity, which is an important thrust area in several programmes of the government. It said India was a mega diverse country harbouring nearly 7-8 per cent of globally recorded species and supporting 18 per cent of the global human population on a mere 2.4 per cent of the world's land area. Its quest for inclusive economic development while maintaining integrity of its natural capital is being pursued through various programmes and strategies, the statement said. "Measures have been adopted for sustainable management of agriculture, fisheries and forests, with a view to provide food and nutritional security to all without destroying the natural resource base while ensuring inter-generational environmental equity," it said. It added that programmes were in place to maintain genetic diversity of cultivated plants, farms livestock and their wild relatives, towards minimising genetic erosion and safeguarding their genetic diversity. PTI GJS TDS BUN AAR