India and Mongolia Sign a Powerful MoU at ICMEI

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NOIDA, India, January 18, 2019/PRNewswire/ --ICMEI Enhances the Relation between India and MongoliaIndia and Mongolia moved further in their relationship and will work together in the promotion of art and culture as the Embassy of Mongolia and International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry signed a MoU to enhance the relations."History has been written- we are working together on these different segments as they are our specialization including print, radio, television, cinema, animation, Performing and Fine Arts, tourism, hospitality, education, environment, solar energy, skill development, PR events and advertising, Fashion and Design and Journalism. We have been imparting training in these fields through Asian Academy of Film & Television. The MOU will speak now for all time to come," said Dr. Sandeep Marwah President of Marwah Studios and ICMEI while signing the official document."It is a great pleasure to work with Dr. Sandeep Marwah, ICMEI, Marwah Studios and his complete team. My country has gained a lot today by signing of the MOU at International Headquarters of ICMEI. It's like a permanent bond with ICMEI," expressed H.E. Gonchig Ganbold Ambassador of Mongolia to India.Dr. Sandeep Marwah handed over the first scholarship of short-term course of Asian Academy of Film and Television to Ambassador Ganbold for the deserving student from Mongolia, which also includes boarding and lodging for three months.A visit of media team to Mongolia, festival of Films from Mongolia, joint venture in feature film and short film with Mongolian film makers, promotion of Mongolia as a film location, Tourism in Mongolia, etc. are some of the decisions taken at a joint meeting on the visit of the Ambassador to the office of ICMEI.Dr. Marwah informed H.E. Gonchig Ganbold about the student committee on Mongolia at Asian School of Media Studies, which undertook a research work in the field of cinema and fashion. This research work was an initiative of the Indo Mongolian Film and Cultural Forum that was created last year by the Embassy of Mongolia and ICMEI jointly. Marwah also presented the research paper to the Ambassador.H.E. Ganbold also addressed a group of students and media persons; he expressed his desire to build a wonderful relation between two countries who have enjoyed cordial relations for almost 1500 years.As planned and approved by Dr. Marwah, a radio interview at Radio Noida 107.4FM and a television interview at MSTV were recorded for a specific slot to promote the ties between the two countries. Later H.E. Gonchig Ganbold honored Dr. Sandeep Marwah for his untiring contribution to Indo Mongolian relations.About ICMEI International Chamber of Media & Entertainment Industry (ICMEI) is the only chamber devoted to Media & Entertainment Industry, not only nationally but globally. The aim of the chamber is to bring Love, Peace and Unity through Art and Culture.About AAFT AAFT is the premiere film & television institute of India. AAFT - Asian Academy of Film and Television is one of the first ten best film schools of the World. For more information, visit: http://www.aaft.com.Source: International Chamber of Media & Entertainment Industry (ICMEI) PWRPWR