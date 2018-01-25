India, ASEAN pledge to enhance air connectivity

New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) India and ASEAN countries today decided to deepen cooperation in the area of aviation and enhance air-links for better connectivity within the region.

Leaders from 10 ASEAN countries are here to attend the ASEAN-India Commemorative Summit and participate in the Republic Day celebrations.

The tie-up will work towards "convening of air services consultations by the ASEAN-India Working Group on Regional Air Services Arrangements and the establishment of air transport cooperation on technical, economic, and regulatory matters between ASEAN and India," according to the Delhi Declaration of the Summit.

India and ASEAN countries will also strive to establish closer air links to promote tourism, trade, and enhance greater connectivity, the declaration added.

The move follows the ASEAN-India Aviation Cooperation Framework adopted at the 14th ASEAN Transport Ministers Meeting in Manila, on November 6, 2008.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also invited Singapore Airlines to expand its operation in India and start flight services to cities like Guwahati in Assam, according to Secretary East in the External Affairs Ministry Preeti Saran.

The official also said that soon Vietnam will start direct flight services to India.

The ASEAN comprises the south-east Asian states of Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Myanmar (Burma), Cambodia, Laos and Brunei.