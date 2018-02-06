India asks Chile to send trial shipment of blueberries,avocado

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) India has asked Chile to send a trial shipment of blueberries and avocado and complete pest risk analysis of five commodities, including basmati rice.

The matter was discussed by Minister of State for Agriculture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat while talking to the visiting Chilean delegation led by Fidel Espinoza, President of the Chamber of Deputies of National Congress of Chile.

Recalling that the two countries have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for cooperation in the field of phytosanitary measures, the two leaders also discussed the progress in this area, an official statement said.

"Chile was requested to send trial shipments of blueberries and avocado to India for evaluation," it said.

Shekhawat also requested Chile to complete the Pest Risk Analysis for pomegranate (fruits and arils), basmati rice, pineapple, gherkins and groundnut.

He, however, suggested Chile to consider import of other processed items of food such as canned fruits, fruit pulp and juices, Indian sweets, packaged snack foods, and ready-to-eat meals from India.

The two leaders discussed that there was "huge unrealised potential" given the complementarities of the two economies, and resolved to make the best use of the Expanded India-Chile Preferential Trade Agreement which began in May 2017 to facilitate increase in bilateral trade volume, the statement added. PTI LUX SBT