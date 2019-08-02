India asks Pak to provide unimpeded consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav

New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) India has asked Pakistan to provide "unimpeded" consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav in an environment free from the "fear of intimidation" and reprisal in the backdrop of the judgment by the International Court of Justice in his case, official sources said on Friday.India sent a communication to Pakistan on Thursday, three days after it offered New Delhi consular access to Jadhav on Friday.Pakistan's response in now awaited to our communication, the sources said.The Hague-based ICJ two weeks back ordered Pakistan to grant consular access to Jadhav without further delay and undertake an "effective review and reconsideration" of the conviction and sentence awarded to him. PTI MPB MPB ANBANB