India asks WTO members to resolve judges' appointment issue in appellate body

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) India Tuesday asked the members of the World Trade Organisation to come forward for resolving the issues related to the current impasse in the appointment of judges in the WTO appellate body.The delay in appointment of members in the appellate body of the WTO's dispute settlement mechanism would hamper its functioning. The US has blocked the appointment of these members."India reiterated its willingness to engage in resolving the issues related to the current impasse in the appointment/reappointment of judges in the WTO appellate body and urged the WTO members to come together to resolve the current crisis," Additional Secretary in the department of commerce Sudhanshu Pandey said.He said this while addressing a programme of Centre for Trade and Investment Law (CTIL) here.Speaking at the event, Deputy Directors General to the WTO David Shark said the concerns raised by the US on the functioning of the WTO appellate body are not new and have been expressed by the previous administrations also. The dispute settlement mechanism is an important arm of the WTO (World Trade Organisation) to resolve trade disputes among member nations. The appellate body is the apex institution to adjudicate disputes.The decrease in serving members is likely to cause further delays in appellate proceedings.India along with other members have time and again raised concerns on the matter. PTI RRMKJ