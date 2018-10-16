India asks WTO to play key role in enabling people to seize benefits of economic globalisation

Geneva, Oct 16 (PTI) India on Tuesday pressed the WTO to play an important role in sharing the benefits of a free and fair international trade by bringing stability and predictability to the multilateral trading system.Harivansh Singh, Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha who is currently here to attend the 139th Assembly of the Inter Parliamentary Union, underlined the need for sharing the benefits of international free and fair trade and investment to enable the people to seize the opportunities and benefits of economic globalisation. "In this direction, the WTO should play an important role by bringing stability and predictability to the multilateral trading system. He called upon the WTO member countries to work for preserving rule-based, multilateral trading system to achieve the goal of free and fair trade," Singh was quoted as saying by a statement issued by Rajya Sabha Secretariat.The international trade being a powerful source of both economic and social transformation, the need was to invest more in the developing countries for building much needed infrastructure and increasing their industrys share of GDP in order to meet the Sustainable Development Goals, he said. India, he said, believes that there is a need in these countries for enhanced financial, technological and technical support.He also called on member nations to follow the principle of non-discrimination and resolve to fight against protectionism including all unfair trade practices. He also stressed on global partnership, with a strengthened framework for transfer of technology for the 2030 Development Agenda.He reiterated the commitment of the Indian Parliament in extending cooperation to international efforts towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and working for removing all the impediments on its way and also urged for greater cooperation among the IPU members.In a separate session, Singh spoke about the major challenges posed by the climate change for mankind. "Bringing out the enormity of the adverse implications of the climate change at the Conference, he referred to terrorism and environmental degradation as other issues of major significance before the world today," he said. These issues, he said, had the capacity not only to fracture but also frustrate many good things which the human race has achieved. He called upon the other nations to face these challenges which are global in nature to be tackled only through global co-operation. He also talked about Indias commitment to fight against these challenges by forging a common and united action. He also spoke about Indias efforts in mitigating effects of Climate Change and referred to the International Solar Alliance formed with France recently. PTI NSANSA