India attaches highest priority to expanding cooperation: Foreign secy to Bhutanese leaders

New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale was on a three-day visit to Bhutan from Sunday, during which he told the Bhutanese leaders that India attaches the highest priority to further expand its cooperation with Thimphu. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), both sides discussed a plethora of bilateral, regional and other issues of mutual interests during Gokhale's visit.Besides holding talks with his Bhutanese counterpart Sonam Tshong, the foreign secretary called on Prime Minister Lyonchhen Lotay Tshering and Foreign Minister Lyonpo Tandi Dorji, it said.Tshering became prime minister last month after his party came out victorious in the general elections in Bhutan. Gokhale's trip was the first high-level visit to Bhutan from India after the elections in the Himalayan nation. Gokhale also had an audience with King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and former King Jigme Singye Wangchuck."In his interactions, the foreign secretary conveyed that India attaches the highest priority to further expand its unique ties of friendship and cooperation with Bhutan, based on the priorities of the Royal Government of Bhutan," the MEA said. It said the two sides discussed all aspects of bilateral relations, including development co-operation, hydro-power cooperation and people-to-people ties."The two sides also shared their views on regional matters and other issues of mutual interest," the MEA said. It is not immediately known whether the situation in India, China, Bhutan tri-junction in Doklam figured during talks between Gokhale and the Bhutanese Foreign Secretary.Troops of India and China were locked in a 73-day-long standoff in Doklam from June 16 last year after the Indian side stopped building of a road in the disputed Doklam tri-junction by the Chinese Army.Bhutan and China have a dispute over Doklam. The face-off ended on August 28. China and Bhutan are engaged in talks over the resolution of the dispute in the area. PTI MPB NSD