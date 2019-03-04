India avenged Pulwama attack in 12 days, took US much longer to get Osama: UP minister

Mathura, Mar 4 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh minister Laxmi Narain Chaudhary Monday said India took revenge of the Pulwama incident within 12 days while it took much longer for the US to get al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden after the 9/11 terror attacks.He also said Pakistan had to release Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman due to a stern warning by Prime Minister Narendra Modi about his war to eliminate terrorism.Addressing a public meeting here, Chaudhary said the US took much longer to get Laden, but India took revenge within 12 days of the Pulwama attack.Chaudhary is the minister for minority welfare, wakf and culture in Uttar Pradesh."The world has appreciated the diplomacy and foreign policy of India," he said, adding that the day is not far when India would again become "vishwa (world) guru". PTI CORR ANBANB