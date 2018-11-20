India-based Motif, Inc., Rebrands as TTEC

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) AHMEDABAD, India, November 20, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Company to Continue Delivering Customer Experience Solutions, including Trust and Safety Services, from Ahmedabad, Gujarat TTEC (NASDAQ: TTEC), a leading global technology and services provider focused exclusively on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative customer experience for many of the world's most iconic and disruptive brands, today announced that India-based Motif, Inc., has been rebranded to TTEC.In November 2018, the acquisition completed its 1st anniversary. The global teams worked closely with the Motif team to ensure a smooth integration of business operations into the TTEC organization. The acquisition has broadened TTEC services to include trust and safety and content moderation while simultaneously adding India as a strategic delivery location option for clients. In addition, the India-based operations team also provides customer care services across a variety of digital channels to support client programs."With the successful integration of this acquisition into our offering, we deliver expertise that combines sophisticated algorithms with trained knowledge workers to help our clients detect, identify and minimize the impact of fraud or other inappropriate activity online," said Marty DeGhetto, Chief Operations Officer, TTEC. "The people, purpose, values and operations of our team in Ahmedabad have been a great addition to TTEC and we look forward to continue growing our footprint in the Asia Pacific region over the coming years."Kaushal Mehta, India VP and GM, TTEC and founder of Motif, Inc., also noted, "Our local team looks forward to continuing to deliver service excellence to our global customer base, with expanded services including customer experience technology, consulting and strategy solutions to further enhance the offerings we currently provide to our clients."He continued, "We are excited to be not only aligned with TTEC's global operations, company values and inclusive culture, but also proud to share in the heritage that has been built over the past 36 years by this customer experience pioneer."For more information about how TTEC is protecting customers and brand reputations through fraud prevention and customer care excellence through the company's operations in India, visit http://www.ttec.com/asiapacific/indiaAbout TTEC: TTEC (NASDAQ: TTEC) is a leading global customer experience technology and services provider focused exclusively on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of the world's most iconic and disruptive brands. The Company delivers outcome-based customer engagement solutions through TTEC Digital, its digital consultancy that designs and builds human centric, tech-enabled, insight-driven customer experience solutions for clients and TTEC Engage, its delivery center of excellence, that operates customer acquisition, care, growth and digital trust and safety services. Founded in 1982, the Company's 47,800+ employees operate on six continents across the globe and live by a set of customer-focused values that guide relationships with clients, their customers, and each other. To learn more about how TTEC is bringing humanity to the customer experience, visit http://www.ttec.com.Source: TTEC PWRPWR