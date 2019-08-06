India-B'desh working to increase frequency of Maitree and Bandhan Express: Goyal

New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) India and Bangladesh are working to increase the frequency of Maitree and Bandhan Express, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday.Goyal met Bangladesh Railway Minister Nurul Islam Sujon who proposed to increase frequency of Maitree Express from one day a week to three days.Sujon also proposed to increase the frequency of Bandhan Express from four to six days a week. The two trains connect India and Bangladesh. While, the Maitree Express runs between Kolkata and Dhaka, the Bandhan express connects Kolkata to Khulna. PTI ASG UZM SOMSOM