India becoming 'orwellian dystopia', establishment controls establishment: Mehbooba

Srinagar, Mar 30 (PTI) India is becoming an Orwellian dystopia in which everything is controlled by the establishment, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said on Saturday. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief also said that invoking fear and terror to help the Bharatiya Janata Party win the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls was "fraught with dangers". "Invoking fear & terror to propel BJP to a victory this general election is fraught with dangers. After narrowly escaping a direct confrontation with Pak, efforts are on to punish minorities. India is becoming an Orwellian dystopia in which the establishment controls everything (sic)," she tweeted.Her tweet came in response to BJPMP Hema Malini's remark that it will be dangerous for the country if Prime MinisterNarendra Modidoesn't return to power as he alone has the courage to do what is right for the country. PTI SSB RHL