India blames Pak-incited elements for 'unruly' protest at Indian Mission in London

New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) India on Wednesday blamed "Pakistan-incited" elements for "unruly" demonstration and "vandalism" at the Indian High Commission in London for the second time in less than a month and asked the UK to take punitive action against those involved.Thousands of people led by British-Pakistani groups held a protest outside the Indian embassy on Tuesday against withdrawal of special status to Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian High Commission said the "violent protest" caused damage to the embassy premises. A violent protest had taken place outside the Indian mission on August 15 also.External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said India considered these incidents to be "unacceptable" and have strongly urged the UK to take necessary steps to ensure normal functioning of the Mission and the safety and security of the personnel working at the mission."We are deeply concerned by the reports of unruly demonstration by Pakistan-incited elements and consequent organised vandalism of the property of the High Commission of India in London," he said in response to a query on the anti-India demonstrations."This is the second time in a less than a month that such an incident has taken place affecting the security and the normal functioning of our Mission," he said.The 'Kashmir Freedom March' began at Parliament Square in London on Tuesday and moved towards the India House with protesters waving anti-India placards and chanting slogans such as 'Azadi' and 'Stop Shelling in Kashmir'."Two persons were arrested for criminal damage and remain in custody," a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.London Mayor Sadiq Khan termed the clashes as unacceptable behaviour and called on the police to take action against the perpetrators.India had conveyed its concerns to the UK following over incidents of violence during the protest by Pakistani supporters on August 15. PTI MPB ZMN