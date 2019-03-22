India boycotts Pak Day event as JK separatists invited

New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) The government Friday decided to boycott the Pakistan National Day event to be held at its high commission here as Kashmiri separatist leaders were also invited, an official said.Indian government officials will stay away from the reception scheduled on the eve of Pakistan National Day, which is celebrated on March 23, the official said."The government of India has decided not to send any official representative to the Pakistan National Day event at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi," the official said.The decision has been taken because Pakistan has decided to invite separatist leaders from Jammu and Kashmir to the event, the official added. PTI ACB TIRTIR