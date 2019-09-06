India celebrates, Mamata sulks: BJP

New Delhi, Sep 6 (PTI) Slamming West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her comments on Chandrayaan 2 mission, the BJP said on Friday that she "sulks" when India celebrates and accused her of playing "demeaning and appalling" politics.The Trinamool Congress president had said that the entire "hype" around the mission is an attempt to divert attention from "economic disaster" under the Union government and added that it is not that such a project was not taken up before the Modi dispensation.Hitting back, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said she might have spoken of economic disaster but it is in fact a disaster of her thought process."This statement of Mamata Banerjee is her sheer frustration. While India celebrates she sulks. There was no reason as to why the mission Chandrayaan 2 should have been drawn into politics," he said.Rather than congratulating India, Indian scientists and dispensation, she takes the opportunity to "mock" India, Patra said, adding that the country has through this mission been launched into the global arena in a big way and will become the fourth nation to achieve soft landing on the Moon."She only tries to play politics which is absolutely demeaning and appalling. Mamata has no 'mamata' (compassion) for India," he said.ISRO said on Friday everything related to the much-awaited touchdown has gone as per plan.Joining the nation in wishing ISRO a success, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the mission manifests the best of Indian talent and spirit of tenacity. PTI KR KR ABHABHABH