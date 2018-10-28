India Cements enters into share purchase agreement for acquiring Springway Mining

scorecardresearch
New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) India Cements Ltd said Sunday it has agreed to acquire Springway Mining at a total consideration of Rs 182.89 crore to set up a cement plant in Madhya Pradesh. "Our company has entered into a share purchase agreement on October 28 for acquiring the entire shareholding of Springway Mining Pvt Ltd, in a phased manner, at a total consideration of Rs 182.89 crore with an objective of setting up of a cement plant in Madhya Pradesh," the company said in a BSE filing. Springway Mining is involved mainly in mining and quarrying business while India Cements is a leading cement manufacturer in the country. India Cements has reported a 20.46 per cent drop in its standalone net profit at Rs 21.03 crore during the first quarter of the 2018-19 fiscal on poor sales. PTI RR MRMR

