India, China Armies mark new year with CBP meetings

Jammu, Jan 1 (PTI) The Armies of India and China held border personnel meetings in Eastern Ladakh Tuesday to mark New Year's day, officials said. During the meetings, both sides resolved to maintain peace and tranquility along the line of actual control (LAC), besides agreeing to work on confidence building measures. The ceremonial border personnel meetings were held in the backdrop of successful conduct of hand-in-hand exercise at Chengdu in China last month wherein troops of both countries interacted and participated in joint exercises and shared on-ground experiences. "At the invitation of the PLA, a ceremonial border personnel meeting (BPM) to celebrate the new year was conducted at Chinese BPM hut in Chushul - Moldo and DBO-TWD meeting points in eastern Ladakh", a Defence Spokesman said. The Indian delegation was led by Major General Sanjiv Rai and Colonel S S Lamba and the Chinese delegation by Senior Colonel Liu Hou Jie and Colonel Song Zhang Li, he said. The ceremonial BPM commenced with saluting the national flags by the delegation members. This was followed by the ceremonial address comprising of exchange of greetings, wishes and vote of thanks, the spokesman said. "The address reflected the mutual desire of maintaining and improving relations at functional level at the border. Thereafter, a cultural programme showcasing Chinese culture and tradition was organised", he added. The spokesman said both the delegations interacted in a free, congenial and cordial environment. "The delegations parted amidst feeling of friendship and commitment towards enhancing the existing cordial relations and maintaining peace along the border. Both sides also sought to build on the mutual feeling to maintain peace and tranquility along the border", he said.