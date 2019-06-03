India, China hold dialogue on disarmament and non-proliferation

New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) India and China on Monday exchanged views on a variety of issues relating to disarmament, non-proliferation and arms control, the External Affairs Ministry said.The two sides shared their respective positions on the issues during the 6th round of India-China bilateral dialogue on disarmament and non-proliferation.The Indian delegation was led by Additional Secretary (Disarmament and International Security Affairs) Indra Mani Pandey while the Chinese side was led by Ambassador Fu Cong, Director General, Department of Arms Control of Ministry of Foreign Affairs. "The two sides exchanged views on a variety of issues of mutual interest related to disarmament, non-proliferation and arms control. They decided to continue the dialogue at regular intervals in future," the MEA said.Ambassador Fu Cong invited the Indian delegation to Beijing for the next round of consultations at a mutually convenient time, it added. Meanwhile, diplomatic sources indicated that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar may visit Beijing in September ahead of the next informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping.Modi and Xi held the first informal summit in April last year in Chinese city of Wuhan. PTI BUN MPB MPB TIRTIR