India, China officials to discuss trade related issues

New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) Senior officials of India and China will meet here Thursday to discuss trade-related issues, particularly matters concerning the agriculture sector, an official said. The Chinese side will be headed by Li Guo, Vice Minister of the General Administration of Customs of China (GACC). From the Indian side, officials from different departments including commerce, agriculture, animal husbandry and the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) would participate in the meeting, the official added. The meeting assumes significance as India is seeking greater market access for its manufactured and agricultural products in the Chinese market to bridge the widening trade deficit. Recently, India has identified and shared with China a list of 380 products, including horticulture, textiles, chemicals and pharmaceuticals products, as their shipments hold huge export potential. Increasing exports of these products will help India narrow the widening trade deficit with China, which stood at USD 50.12 billion during April-February 2018-19. Indian exporters face certain non-tariff barriers in the Chinese market that are restricting exports. PTI RR RUJ MRMR