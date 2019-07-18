India condemns attack in Erbil, calls for action against terror

New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) India on Thursday condemned the terrorist attack in the Iraqi city of Erbil in which a Turkish diplomat was killed and called for concerted action by the international community against terrorism.A gunman opened fire inside a Turkish-owned restaurant in Erbil on Wednesday, killing at least one Turkish diplomat stationed in Ankara's consulate.In response to a media query on the terrorist attack, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said India condemns the terrorist attack in Erbil and extends its condolences to the families of the deceased, including a diplomat from Turkey"India has always opposed and rejected terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, and has urged concerted action by the international community against terrorism, including cross-border terrorism," he said. PTI ASK ASK SOMSOM