India condemns terror strikes in Sri Lanka, offers help

(Eds: Incorporating related stories) New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) India Sunday strongly condemned the serial blasts on multiple locations in Sri Lanka while Prime Minister Narendra Modi held telephonic conversations with the president and the premier of the island nation offering all possible help and assistance to deal with the situation. In his conversation with the Sri Lankan leadership, Modi termed the serial blasts as a "cold-blooded and pre-planned barbaric acts" and pointed out that the attacks were another grave reminder of the most serious challenge posed to the entire humanity by terrorism in our region and the entire world. In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said there can be no justification for any act of terror and called for concerted global action to effectively deal with the menace, including cross-border terrorism. Over 200 people were killed and around 500 others were injured in a series of blasts at several locations in Sri Lanka in which suicide bombers were involved in at least two of the eight attacks that struck three churches and luxury hotels frequented by foreigners on Easter Sunday. "We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the victims and to the people and Government of Sri Lanka. We wish speedy recovery to those injured in the attacks," the MEA statement said. The ministry said India has always opposed and rejected terrorism in all forms and manifestations and there can be no justification for any kind of terror. "We call for perpetrators of such ghastly and heinous act and those who provide them support to be brought to justice expeditiously," the ministry said. "We strongly condemn the serial blasts on multiple locations in Sri Lanka today morning in which many people have been killed and injured. "We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the victims and to the people and Government of Sri Lanka. We wish speedy recovery to those injured in the attacks," the MEA statement said. In his telephonic conversation with Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, Modi conveyed his heartfelt condolences on his own behalf as well as on behalf of all Indians, over the loss of over 200 lives in the terrorist action, a government release said. It said Modi condemned in the strongest terms the serial terrorist attacks perpetrated at various places, including religious places and during a religious festival, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office. The Prime Minister renewed the offer of all possible help and assistance to Sri Lanka for ensuring its security against the challenges such as those posed by terrorism, the release said. The Prime Minister also wished a speedy recovery for the injured and offered any kind of medical assistance for treatment of the injured. Sources said Modi spoke to the Sri Lankan leadership while he was himself travelling across the country for his political campaign. The sources said the PM spoke to the Lankan President even as the latter is currently in Singapore. Condemning the blasts, Modi earlier said there is no place for barbarism in the region and that India stands in solidarity with the people of the island nation. "Strongly condemn the horrific blasts in Sri Lanka. There is no place for such barbarism in our region," he tweeted. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj also said India was keeping a close watch on the situation. "Colombo - I am in constant touch with Indian High Commissioner in Colombo. We are keeping a close watch on the situation. @IndiainSL," Swaraj tweeted. "India has always opposed and rejected terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, and has urged concerted action by the international community against terrorism, including cross-border terrorism. There can be no justification whatsoever for any act of terror," the MEA said in the statement. PTI MPB/SKC SMN