India destined to be major powerhouse of global economy, says Manmohan Singh

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh Tuesday said that India is destined to be a major powerhouse of the global economy.Singh, who is also a renowned economist, said that India has witnessed an average growth rate of about 7 per cent since 1991."Despite all hiccups, hurdles, India will get its action right... India is destined to be a major powerhouse of global economy," he said.