scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

India destined to be major powerhouse of global economy, says Manmohan Singh

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh Tuesday said that India is destined to be a major powerhouse of the global economy.Singh, who is also a renowned economist, said that India has witnessed an average growth rate of about 7 per cent since 1991."Despite all hiccups, hurdles, India will get its action right... India is destined to be a major powerhouse of global economy," he said. PTI DP DP RAMRAM

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos