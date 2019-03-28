India disappointed over Pak seeking more evidence on JeM's involvement in Pulwama attack

New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) India on Thursday expressed disappointment over Pakistan's response to its dossier on Jaish-e-Mohammed's involvement in the dastardly Pulwama attack, saying Islamabad continues to be in "denial" on the issue of cross border terrorism. India's response came a day after Pakistan sought more information and evidence from New Delhi on the involvement of the JeM in the terror attack and the presence of camps of the terror outfit in Pakistan."India is disappointed at Pakistan's response to our detailed dossier on the Jaish-e-Mohammed's complicity in the cross-border terror attack in Pulwama, the presence of its terror camps and leadership in Pakistan," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said. "Regrettably, Pakistan continues to be in denial and even refuses to acknowledge Pulwama as a terror attack," he said.The MEA spokesperson said Pakistan has not shared details of credible action, if any, taken by it against terrorists or terrorist groups based in Pakistan. "We are hardly surprised, as this identical script was followed by Pakistan in the past, after the terror attacks in Mumbai in 2008 or in Pathankot in 2016," he said.Kumar said India was examining the paper handed over by Pakistan to India on Pulwama strike in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed."Pakistan should abide by the commitment it gave in 2004, and which its current leadership has recently repeated, vowing not to allow any territory under its control to be used for terrorism against India in any manner," said Kumar.He said Pakistan should take "immediate, credible, irreversible and verifiable" actions against terrorists and terror organizations operating from territories under its control. PTI MPB RT