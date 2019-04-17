India earned respect at global level during BJP govt: Rajnath Singh

Shahjahanpur , Apr 17 (PTI) Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh Wednesday said in the last five years of the Modi government, the country has earned respect across the world.The senior BJP leader, who was speaking at an election rally here, attacked the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), saying organisations cannot get success on the basis of negative thinking."The country has earned respect at the global level during the BJP government...We made an anti-satellite missile which only Russia, China and the US had," Singh said.India is on the sixth spot "as far as economy is concerned whereas in 2014 it was ninth. We want the country to become a superpower and 'vishwa' guru," he said.The home minister said after the Mumbai attack in 2008, "the then Congress government did nothing, but after the Pulwama terror attack, Indian forces went inside Pakistan and carried out its operation."The Indian Air Force on February 26 carried out a strike on a terror camp in Pakistan's Balakot after 40 CRPF personnel were killed in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on February 14."The Congress is asking how many were killed (in Balakot) to which we said the brave do not count bodies, but vultures do," Singh said.He also attacked the SP and the BSP, saying they have joined hands to stop Narendra Modi from becoming prime minister, but warned that no individual or organisation can get success on the basis of negative thinking.The SP, BSP and RLD have formed an alliance in Uttar Pradesh to take on the BJP in this Lok Sabha elections. The Mayawati-led BSP is contesting 38 Lok Sabha seats, while the Akhilesh Yadav-led SP has fielded candidates from 37 parliamentary constituencies.There are three Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) candidates in the poll fray from the state. The alliance has fielded no candidates from Rae Bareli and Amethi, which are Congress bastions in the state. PTI CORR SAB ANBANB