India Electronics & Semiconductor Association (IESA) Announces the Appointment of Rajesh Ram Mishra as the New President

BANGALORE, November 5, 2018/PRNewswire/ --India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA), the trade body representing the Indian Electronic System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) industry, proudly announces the appointment of Rajesh Ram Mishra as its new President, effective October 29, 2018. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/679815/IESA_Logo.jpg )Rajesh Mishra brings 30+ years of experience in leading global product development efforts. For the past two years he has been mentoring start-ups and incubators for emerging market and social innovations.Speaking about Rajesh Mishra, Anil Kumar Muniswamy, IESA Chairman said, "I am super happy and excited with Rajesh's acceptance on taking the role of President of IESA. With an experience of over 30 years and his sheer knowledge about the industry, we know that IESA is in capable hands. With a vast knowledge of the ESDM ecosystem and the connect to the stakeholders of this fraternity, the ecosystem - consisting of members, government, partners, other association bodies would be able to connect well with Rajesh. He not only brings mentorship to the IESA table but also to the tech start-ups and incubators. I wish Rajesh the very best and am looking forward to working closely with him during my tenure as Chairman of IESA and beyond."In his long career stint with Wipro, spanning over 28 years, Rajesh has held leadership role in the Product Engineering Division, scaling the business for multiple industry verticals. He was also the CTO for the combined telecom and product engineering division of Wipro."I am honoured and thrilled to take up this challenging role of President of IESA," says Rajesh Mishra. "It is a home coming for me as I have been member of the executive council of IESA in the past when we predicted Electronics import could surpass the oil import in India by 2020. Working closely with the industry, governments at both the centre and state level and academia, IESA has the potential to play an enabler role in making India a global leader in ESDM exports. One of my other challenges will be to enable an ecosystem to have thriving product start-ups in ESDM space leading to couple of unicorns the way we have in e-commerce space today. To achieve the above goals, I would like IESA to be the de facto knowledge partner of the technical workforce of the ESDM industry. I thank the current EC for giving me this opportunity. I look forward to active support of ESDM fraternity and working together in making India the Global leader in ESDM."Rajesh has been executive council member of India Electronics & Semiconductor Association and advised on multiple national policies including study on Semiconductor Fab."I am very excited to welcome Rajesh to the IESA family. He brings on board tremendous knowledge, diverse experience combined with strong connects from the high-technology industry, which I am confident that IESA and the ESDM ecosystem will immensely benefit from. I wish Rajesh the very best in his new role and look forward to working with him closely towards realizing IESA's vision of developing, promoting and being the catalyst for the growth of ESDM ecosystem India for the global markets through best-in-class design and innovation," said Jitendra Chaddah, Vice Chairman, IESA". Rajesh is an alumnus of IIT, Kharagpur and IIM, Bangalore.About India Electronics and Semiconductor Association IESA is the premier trade body representing the Indian Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) industry and has represented it since 2005. It has over 260 members - both domestic and multinational enterprises. IESA is committed towards building global awareness for the Indian ESDM industry and supporting its growth through focused initiatives in developing the ecosystem. This is achieved through publishing credible data, networking events and alliances with other international associations. IESA works closely with the Governments as a knowledge partner on the sector, both at the centre and at the state level. http://www.iesaonline.org